Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|TC Yasa to exit Fiji waters by midnight|Health remains a priority says Dr Fong|NZ provides assistance to Fiji following TC Yasa|Over 30 families take shelter at QVS|RKS Emergency team looks after 466 evacuees|Taveuni residents clearing up roads|Farms in Nasi Village in Naitasiri destroyed|Moce battered by strong winds and heavy rain|Municipal Markets in Viti Levu will open tomorrow|TC Yasa downgraded to Category 3|Public transport can resume service|TC Yasa weakens, passes over Lau group|15 homes in Belego affected by TC Yasa|Minimal public transport available|Misinformation on social media|TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|23,479 Fijians in evacuations centres|PM to advise on curfew|
Full Coverage

Business

Digicel Network remains operational during cyclone

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 18, 2020 5:10 pm
Chief Executive Farid Mohammed. [File Photo]

Digicel network has remained functional and has been the only means of communication for mobile users in Vanua Levu during the height of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says despite the torrential rain and cyclonic winds, network was operational in most parts of Vanua Levu.

He says there were some damages to their cell sites in the affected areas where some services were disrupted in isolated areas of Labasa, Bua and Savusavu.

Article continues after advertisement

Mohammed says Digicel is always focused on keeping people connected during difficult times as they take the responsibility seriously.

He adds their technical team is on the ground in Vanua Levu and are doing all that they can to assist and restore services.

Mohammed says the company is encouraging everyone to focus on staying safe during these difficult times.

Fiji EC Updated List

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.