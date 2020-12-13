Digicel Network remains operational during cyclone

Digicel network has remained functional and has been the only means of communication for mobile users in Vanua Levu during the height of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says despite the torrential rain and cyclonic winds, network was operational in most parts of Vanua Levu.

He says there were some damages to their cell sites in the affected areas where some services were disrupted in isolated areas of Labasa, Bua and Savusavu.

Mohammed says Digicel is always focused on keeping people connected during difficult times as they take the responsibility seriously.

He adds their technical team is on the ground in Vanua Levu and are doing all that they can to assist and restore services.

Mohammed says the company is encouraging everyone to focus on staying safe during these difficult times.

