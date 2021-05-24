Digicel MyCash services back in Tonga

Digicel says its MyCash – mobile wallet service is back up within Tongatapu in Tonga.

Regional Chief Executive, Shally Jannif says all Digicel MyCash services were restored today following the restoration of international calls connectivity last week.

Jannif adds their customers are able to receive international money transfers from their loved ones overseas from earlier this afternoon.

She also highlighted that effective today, all MyCash withdrawal fees are waived until the end of next month.

Digicel also connected the National Reserve Bank of Tonga today and is working on bringing more corporate customers online one by one this week.

She says they are waiting for airport quarantine clearance of more technical equipment this week to be able to carry out further improvements to network connectivity.