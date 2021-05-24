Digicel launches unified collaboration with Cisco Webex

Digicel Business has launched Digicel UCaaS or Unified Collaboration as a service with Webex, to continue delivering innovative technologies to its customers.

Digicel Fiji chief executive, Farid Mohammed says they are delighted to have partnered with the global leading provider of video conferencing and messaging solutions, Cisco.

Mohammed says Digicel UCaaS is a fresh, all-in-one collaboration solution that’s delivered via the Webex app.

He adds UCaaS with Webex will transform businesses by allowing them to collaborate remotely and by helping team members share creative ideas quickly and effectively.

Digicel Fiji is working with Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and the Fiji Higher Education organization as the first customers to use the new Digicel UCaaS solution product offer.