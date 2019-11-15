Digicel to invest $30m to upgrade LTE network

Telecommunications Company Digicel Fiji will be investing $30m to upgrade its LTE network.

This will be done to ensure Fijians get the best network coverage around the country.

The company today introduced Fiji’s first ever Dream Data Deal.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says the new product has been made possible following government’s decision in the new budget to remove data levy.

The deal provides 40GB data which includes free Digicel calls and texts.

Mohammed says they’ve come up with this product to help Fijians as many are feeling the impacts of the pandemic.