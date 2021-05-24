Digicel introduces new feature

Fiji’s advancement towards a more cashless economy has gathered more pace with telecommunications company, Digicel today announcing new a new feature for its MyCash service.

The new feature sees MyCash customers now being able to transfer cash from their mobile wallet platform directly to their bank accounts by dialling *888#.

Digicel says this is dedicated to providing seamless and secure mobile financial transactions, MyCash has grown significantly allowing customers to make QR payments when shopping, buying top-up, remote bill payments and sending money across Fiji instantly.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says they are excited to welcome this additional option for its MyCash customers to access withdrawals and minimise the wait time when queuing at Digicel Stores or MyCash Agents.

BSP Country Head Haroon Ali says the bank is delighted to partner with Digicel in this new service enhancement that enables MyCash customers to transfer funds to any bank account.