Digicel hosts blood drive

Digicel Fiji staff in Suva, Nadi and Labasa donated blood to the National Blood Bank as part of the company’s 13th-anniversary celebrations.

Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed, says Digicel is pleased to assist.

He says during this pandemic, Digicel has escalated its commitment to Fijians through several corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Article continues after advertisement

With the COVID-19 pandemic, blood drive outreach services were restricted which resulted in a shortage of blood around Fiji.

Digicel has also pledged to create awareness about blood donation in Fiji to meet the growing demand.