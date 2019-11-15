Digicel Fiji50 grants presented to four recipients

In its bid to improve the state of living in communities around the country, Digicel Fiji today presented grants to four recipients.

The Fiji50 grants was given to recipients who wanted assistance in helping give back to their own individual communities.

Digicel Fiji chief executive Farid Mohammed says Digicel has been awarding grants to recipients since its 12th birthday in October.

Mohammed says there is an interesting line up of projects the company has been supporting to make a difference within the community.

“The idea was to allow customers and the general public to submit their ideas as to what projects the general public should or could assist in improving the lives of the community they are living in.”

Digicel will be awarding a few more customers over the next couple of weeks that is line with the company’s cooperate social responsibility.