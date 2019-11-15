Digicel Fiji rebrands logo and slogan

Digicel Fiji today reintroduced its brand with a new global logo and slogan.

With the slogan, ‘Better Together’ the company has also launched three apps for its customers.

The telecommunications company today announced that the new Digicel Prime All in Bundles will also cater for the three new apps that were launched.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says this change is a part of their promise as a digital operator to deliver the best network.

The three new apps are D’Music for music, BiP for messaging, video and voice calling and Billo for cloud storage.

“So we’ve reintroduced ourselves and we have brought about changes in how we work in the different countries we are in, how we interact with our customers, the product sets we give to our customers and as part of that we are coming out with a new brand look as well so as you’ve mentioned we have a new brand look which you can see comes with a logo.”

Each app has its own data allotment with no additional fees or charges.

Digicel Fiji has made changes to the Digicel Fiji All in Bundle with an additional 30 GB of data in the $10 bundle which will cater for the three apps launched.