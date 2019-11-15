Digicel Fiji partners with Pacific Energy SWP Limited

Keeping social distancing and cost control in mind Digicel Fiji today announced a partnership with fuel distributor, Pacific Energy SWP Limited.

Digicel Fiji is now the telecommunications provider for Pacific Energy which includes mobile services, vehicle tracking, and internet services.

Pacific Energy Chief Executive Randall Vallette says communication is important and with COVID-19 people are relying more on video conferencing and harnessing technology.

Article continues after advertisement

The partnership the CEO says will enable them to practice social distancing.

“Today Digicel Fiji shall sponsor and relay communication on social distancing which is very important. I think it’s the most important in the current time to be able to get out of this situation.”

Meanwhile, Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says Pacific Energy, will benefit from the data network and take advantage of cost-saving on their communication bills.

Digicel Fiji renewed mobile services for three years and won the bid to provide Dedicated Internet and Vehicle Tracking services for the first time to Pacific Energy.