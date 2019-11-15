Digicel Fiji notes increase in internet usage due to pandemic

Digicel Fiji has been affected through its Sky Pacific subscriptions during this COVID-19 pandemic.

This was confirmed by Chief Executive Farid Mohammed who says the pandemic has given a bad hit to many businesses.

However, the company has not been on the losing end on all levels, as they recorded a spike in internet usage.

Article continues after advertisement

Mohammed confirmed that the demand has gone up from 50% in internet usage.

“We all know the impact of COVID-19 especially during the lockdown in Suva and Lautoka where most companies had to resort to working from home during this period we saw an increase in data demand.”

Digicel Fiji has begun the second phase of work to upgrade its Long Term Evolution or LTE network.