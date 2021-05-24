Digicel Fiji mum on buyout reports

Digicel Fiji says it will not make any comments on the talks of Australian telecommunications giant, Telstra into buying Digicel Pacific with financial backing from the Australian Government.

Digicel is the dominant telecommunications provider across the Pacific Islands with operations in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Vanuatu and Tahiti.

According to ABC report, concerns have been raised that the telco would be purchased by a Chinese state-owned company, boosting China’s influence in the region and exposing Australian telecommunications infrastructure.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs has previously told the Australian Financial Review it was monitoring the sale.

It says the Australian government wants to see infrastructure investment in the Pacific, including in communications, that is transparent, robust and which ensures high quality and low costs for people and business.

Telstra has now revealed to the Australian Stock Exchange it was approached by the Australian Government for advice.

A deal for the purchase of the asset has not been finalised, but Telstra has indicated it would have Government backing.