Business

Digicel Donates Masks & Thermal Temperature Guns to NDMO

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 4:02 pm

The National Disaster Management Office has received a timely boost in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

This comes as Digicel today presented 10,000 surgical masks and thermal temperature guns to assist in NDMO’s community outreach programs.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says they are devoted to providing support and assistance to those most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

As the numbers of active COVID cases continue to rise, Digicel is urging Fijians to conform to COVID safe measures as put in place by the Government.

Digicel has also started a pledge with an “All in for A Safer Fiji” message aimed at driving vaccination awareness and a call to the nation that the fight against COVID will work ‘Better Together with Everybody All In’.

