Digicel Fiji conducts $30m worth of network upgrades

Digicel Fiji has announced the completion of the first phase of upgrades on their LTE network amounting to $30 million.

The first phase of upgrade known as the pre-5G upgrade amounted to $14 million in costs.

Digicel Fiji has confirmed a $16 million additional investments on their network upgrade which has already began through the second phase.

The benefit of this upgrade sees Digicel adding additional data capacity using the latest LTE technology.

CEO Farid Mohammed says this is part of their quest to provide the best services for its customers.

The upgrades were done in the main CBD areas around the country.