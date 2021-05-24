Digicel and BSP enter Internet Payment Gateway partnership

Digicel has implemented BSP’s Internet Payment Gateway solution allowing customers to top up their MyCash mobile wallet directly from their BSP bank accounts using the Digicel Selfcare portal.

This enhancement enables MyCash customers to fund their mobile wallet instantaneously by transferring funds from their BSP account using their BSP EasyCard or any VISA Debit or Credit card through the IPG portal.

MyCash is a mobile wallet that gives Fijians access to digital money they can use to pay bills, send and receive money and shop.

Digicel Fiji chief executive, Farid Mohammed says this selfcare portal gives their users a safe way to transfer money directly into their mobile wallet and lets them transact easily and safely.

Haroon Ali, BSP Country Head, says he is delighted with this partnership.