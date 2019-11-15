Differing views on lending rates

While the government is keen to see commercial bank lending rates drop, at least one of the major banks in Fiji has indicated this may not happen.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says high liquidity levels should allow banks to reduce interest rates to help those businesses and individual struggling during COVID-19.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is doing its best to help Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

As I mentioned to you earlier on, by bringing in foreign debt we are actually adding to the money supply and of course increasing liquidity within the system. That should be able to bring down interest rate in the short to medium term.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has also since banks are flush with money and interest rates should come down.

However, ANZ Country Head Saud Minam says for a commercial bank, there are more factors to consider.

Having a lot of liquidity doesn’t really mean that you have lower interest rates. Interest rates is not only the cash driven, it is also driven in terms of the quality of portfolio, in terms of the risk that you take and in terms of the overall capital adjustments which you have to do. As of right now if you have to ask me that if $1b means interest rates will go down, I can’t say that it will go down or it will go up. We will continue to evaluate and based on our situation we will come back.

Ministry of Economy Head of Fiscal Policy Shiri Gounder says high liquidity level in the market should be reflected in the interest rates offered by banks.

One of the key aspects behind government increasing foreign borrowing has been with the mindset to be able to bring down interest rates in Fiji which will play a crucial role once things normalizes, once the creditors core business come down to be able to rebound. Businesses to be able to take loans and for more investments to take place.

All commercial banks as at last Thursday had a combined $956.4m sitting in their accounts.