Different market trend has been developed: Dr Hassan

The property valuers are not that active in the market as they used to be in previous years.

Valuers Registration Board Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says a different market trend has been developed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Hassan says the valuation market has been directly impacted by the drop in property prices.

Article continues after advertisement



[Valuers Registration Board Chair Dr Abdul Hassan]

“If people are not selling the property then the market is not that active so definitely the property price will be less and limited transaction taking place in properties.”

Dr Hassan says they have noted limited number of transactions in the sector.

“There is not much drop in terms of number of valuers engaged in property valuation but their activities itself has gone down.”

Currently there are around 15 active valuers in the market.