Devi happy with new roadside stall

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 10, 2020 4:30 pm
Mohini Devi [Right]

Selling in the scorching sun is now a thing of the past for roadside vendor Mohini Devi following the commissioning of a new stall in Nasarawaqa, Labasa.

Devi has been a roadside vendor for years and is now doing business from her new cyclone-resistant stall commissioned by Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya.

“I am happy that this government provided me with this new stall. I will no longer be standing out in the sun and rain. This will allow me to sell comfortably and make a decent income for my family.”

Devi says the new stall allows her to display a variety of homegrown produce for passer-by and generate enough income for her to support her family.

