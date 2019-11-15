Designer thrives despite COVID-19

Local fabric designers are benefiting from the government’s decision to ease social gathering restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designer Sanaila Nahuto says customer demand picked up since the end of November as there were a lot of functions across the country where Fijians opted for uniforms made of hand-printed fabric or ‘Kalavata’ .

He initially targeted customers within the Nadroga Navosa province before requests came in from different parts of Fiji and even overseas through social media and word of mouth.

“The demand is going really good and what I can say is 80 percent actually for business workers specifically on Pacific travelers for the meeting. I think that’s where they got their taste of this printing product.”

Nahuto was a hotelier in the Cook Islands and came to Fiji for a holiday last December.

He started this business to sustain his family when he was unable to return to the Cook Islands due to border restrictions.