COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji's victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|
Demand remains suppressed: RBF

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 3, 2021 3:15 pm

Economic activity slowed significantly in late April and May as the spread of the Delta variant intensified in the country, worsening Fiji’s socio-economic situation.

However, some pick-up has been noted from June says the Reserve Bank in its economic review as more businesses and citizens adapted to the COVID-19 environment.

Governor, Ariff Ali says despite the domestic economy opening up under strict COVID-19 protocols, aggregate demand remains suppressed as more people have become unemployed or have had their wages and hours reduced.

Ali says partial indicators of consumer spending such as net VAT collections, new consumption lending by commercial banks, new vehicles registrations and electricity consumption recorded annual declines cumulative to June.

On the other hand, second-hand vehicle registrations rose over the same period.

The Governor says investment spending also registered sluggish outcomes in the year to June.

He says the economic uncertainty and mandatory COVID-19 protocols are anticipated to suppress investment plans further in the coming months.

