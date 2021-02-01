Demand for health care and beauty products not affected

Colgate-Palmolive says the company considers itself lucky as staff employment has not been affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personal hygiene and health care company says they retained all employees throughout the pandemic.

General Manager Hiten Lal says demand for beauty products in Fiji has not been affected, hence, their operation continues as normal.

“We have not had to let go of any staff for anything, we have not had to reduce any hours, there have been no pay cuts at all, so we’ve still sustained it as it is the whole economy is down so there are impacts that come about in every industry, in every business but we have been very lucky to be able to sustain that within our company.”

The company employs close to 50 Fijians.

Lal says they’ve had some sustainable years of operation in the country.

He says they are able to continue sponsoring the Fiji Fashion Week for the next two years as a result of their normal operation.

The company injected $75,000 into FJFW today.