Demand for Fiji’s ginger in Australia

Fiji has managed to gain a foothold for ginger exports to Australia over the last 12 months.

Fiji at one point failed quality control standards but is now one of the leading suppliers.

Demand has risen significantly and Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says Fiji can capitalize on this.

Dr Reddy says farmers must continue to meet the demand, or risk losing the Australian market to competitors such as Thailand.

“There is a lot of strategic advantages. We can grow it year-round and we have got a brand image. The market in Australia, they are asking for our ginger compared to what they get from Thailand. They don’t want Thailand ginger, they want Fiji ginger. In America, they want our turmeric, they want our duruka”.

The Ministry is confident that Fijian branded fresh produce and processed goods will only become more popular among our largest economic partners.

Exporters from other parts of the world are also taking an interest in our turmeric, duruka, dalo, cassava, and other produce.

Exports of agricultural products exceeded $100 million in 2020.