Demand for contactless and cashless payment grows

Vodafone Fiji says its Digital wallet – the M-PAiSA QR pay has recorded a 2,000 percent growth in the last 12 months compared to a year ago.

This as the restrictions posed by the COVID pandemic has forced many to reimagine their business models and re-engineer processes to continue to remain relevant and accessible to their customers.

Head of Vodafone eCommerce & Corporate Affairs, Shailendra Prasad says inward remittances from around the world directly into M-PAiSA now accounts for approximately 26% of all personal remittances in the country.

Prasad says July recorded the highest single month inward remittances of $15.35m.

He adds the M-PAiSA digital payment platform now processes over $100m in transactions every month.

Prasad says in just one year, the number of businesses adopting M-PAiSA has grown from 40 businesses to 330 businesses.

