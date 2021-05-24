Home

Demand for certain manufactured products increase

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 12:30 pm

Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, certain manufacturing companies are seeing an increase in business.

Textile, Clothing and Footwear Council President, Mike Towler says some businesses have been performing well in the last twelve months.

Towler says the garment industry has been robust as they have seen an increase in demand for garments.

“My own business has seen a 40 percent increase in the past 12 months and that increase in business for our industry has been evident in some information coming out from Investment Fiji, garments have now risen to number two, second to gold in this country.”

He adds there has been an increase in demand for clothing and life jackets.

