Demand for certain food items decline: Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji has noticed a decline in the demand for certain food items as consumers become more frugal about their needs.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says high-end food products which are non-essential remain on supermarket shelves for longer.

Shandil says the pandemic has seen rising unemployment which has changed the spending patterns of most Fijians.

“People are just trying to meet their basic needs and in terms of the food they are just trying to purchase the essential food items to put food on the table for their family”.

According to Shandil, there is a decline in the demand for the more expensive food items which can be foregone when money is tight.

“This leaves the high-end food products on the shelf for long because there is no demand and also these items don’t fall under essential food list and you must have also noticed that in Fiji most of the food products have a very short shelf life”.

The Council says the sale of expiring food products is connected to low demand and is a concern for them.

Shandil has urged consumers to be vigilant as it continues to receive several complaints of the sale of expired products.