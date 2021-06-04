Deluxe Fiji provides online shoe shopping

Deluxe Fiji is the first online shoe store in Fiji enabling customers to purchase from the comfort of their homes and through their mobile devices.

The platform provides an opportunity to increase and explore online sales and shopping experiences for customers.

Deluxe Fiji Spokesperson, Dhilan Kumar says the online service is adaptable.

“What we have done is, we have planned out a sophisticated process whereby we are not just putting our product online and getting the customers to choose and buy but we are also making sure in terms of the shoe size, we are able to get the perfect size fit.”

Kumar This initiative is to reach out to the market and embrace Fiji’s move towards e-commerce.