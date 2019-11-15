Delta to extend caps on passenger numbers

The boss of Delta Airlines says the carrier will continue to limit the number of people on its planes beyond September.

So far the airline has been capping the numbers on board its flights to no more than 60% of capacity.

It is aiming to limit the spread of coronavirus and implement some form of social distancing.

Chief Executive Ed Bastian told the BBC that some of the details of the plan still need to be worked out.

He told the BBC: “We will be extending the cap on the planes post September, whether it’s 60% or a slightly higher number I don’t know, but yes we absolutely will.”

It’s significant because it means the world’s second-biggest airline by passenger numbers could well be running flights at a loss for a longer period of time.