Business

Delta suspends codesharing with Russia’s Aeroflot airline

AP News
February 27, 2022 11:43 am
The Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane taxies out at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow.

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines has suspended its codesharing partnership with Russian national airline Aeroflot following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and some Baltic and European nations announced the closure of their airspace to Russian carriers.

Atlanta-based Delta on Friday said its decision put a hold on the codesharing system allowing Delta and Aeroflot customers to book flights on both airlines.

“We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK. Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes,” Delta said in a statement, adding that it does not operate flights to Ukraine or Russia.

The codesharing suspension came after Britain on Thursday banned Aeroflot from flying into the country.

Aeroflot didn’t immediately respond Saturday to an email seeking comment that was sent to its communications department.

On Saturday, the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced that they will close their airspace to Russian airlines. Slovenia and the Czech Republic also did so because of the invasion of Ukraine.

 

