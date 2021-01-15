Delayed consignments affect retailers

The major hindrance faced by many retailers in the capital city is not getting their consignment on time.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says because of congestion at overseas ports, their stock has not arrived on time, affecting sales.

Patel says Fijians have a pattern of seasonal spending, and some businesses missed out on profits because their items did not arrive.

“Actually like for business before we could forecast how it was going. We have seen the business fluctuating and major impacts have been the flow of good coming into the country due to congestion and disruption in shipping schedules. If you ask lots of retailers and shops are not getting good right on time.”

The retailers are hopeful 2021 will augur well.