Delay in production of Toyota models affects Fiji

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 12, 2021 4:05 pm

Asco Motors says they are experiencing delays in the production of Toyota models and this is affecting their ability to meet customer demand in a timely manner.

The company is the distributor of brand new Toyota vehicles in Fiji and says the delay is a result of the massive shortage in the supply of semiconductor parts and wiring-harness components.

Asco Motors adds this is affecting automotive suppliers and manufacturers worldwide and Toyota is no exception adding that the shortage comes after factories scaled-down production capacity in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Extensive delays in the global supply networks will continue for the foreseeable interim, and this will affect the timely arrival of Toyota models in Fiji.

The models affected by these delays include the newly launched LC300, Rav 4, Hilux and Prado.

Asco Motors says it will continue to monitor production allocations.

