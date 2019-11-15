Delay in crushing at Lautoka Mill

The Lautoka Sugar Mill will undergo a pre-crushing trial once repair and emergency refurbishing work on its boiler fans are completed.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation confirms no crushing has been carried out at the mill which was expected to begin last week.

The FSC says repair work is progressing according to plan and a revised start date for the Lautoka Mill will be announced once determined by the Sugar Industry Tribunal.

Meanwhile, 66,085 tonnes of cane have so far been crushed in the first three weeks of the season and the sugar produced is estimated at 4,462 tonnes to date.

The Labasa Mill has crushed 51,613 tonnes of cane while Rarawai Mill over the last five days has crushed 14,472 tonnes of cane.