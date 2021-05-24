Dela’s hardwork pays off

The Tasty Burgers Joint which was established some months back is now a “go-to” place for many around Suva.

Owner Jerry Dela says losing his hotel job due to the downturn in the tourism industry, was not the end of the road as he re-bounced quickly and opened his Burger Joint to provide for his family.

Dela says he receives online orders daily and this helps him earn a living for his family especially his two kids and his grandmother in Tavua.

“This business has helped me a lot during this pandemic since I’m unemployed right now and I have to put food on the table. I have two little boys staying in Tavua with my grandmother and I’m here in Suva hustling. This business on a good week I can get up to $500 or more. So right now I am maintaining this business to stay alive and to live on a daily basis.”

He is urging youth to never procrastinate especially during this difficult time as hard work pays off.

The orders for the burgers are placed on Dela’s Facebook page who does deliveries and even home pickups are offered.