Deferred loan payments accruing interest

Businesses and individuals who have been deferring loan payments are at risk of ending up paying more later on.

The Association of Banks says while there are initiatives and packages to cushion the impact of COVID-19, prolonging non-payment means debtors will have a bigger financial burden in the end.

Association President Saud Minam says deferment is temporary relief and interest will continue to accrue.

“For everyone to understand is exactly at the end of the day, Banks will charge interest and Banks will ask the customers to pay back the principal amount as well. These interests will be accrued and then after the six months, it will be added to the overall loan. So there is no holiday.”

Banks are urging customers who can to continue their loan repayments because interest has been accumulating for four months now.

The banks are now owed $3.4 billion in deferred payments accumulated since the soft repayment initiative was introduced.

This amount is likely to balloon even higher with banks indicating that more businesses and average Fijians are holding back payments.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali says commercial bank interest rates in Fiji is at the bottom 10 percent compared to a hundred other developing countries.

“If you look at commercial bank lending, it’s again creeping up. Yes, this is a sharp fall compared to a year ago but it’s increasing slowly at least marginally starting from April and May.”

Economic expert Dr Rohit Kishore says there is a need for banks to review its interest rates given the unprecedented times we’re living in.

“Bank real interest rates need to be reduced. RBF has done its part by reducing the overnight borrowing rate and the savings rate they’ve given to the customers is very low. Their margin is quite significant and I am sure this time, banks really have to move up.”

The Association of Banks has agreed on a case-by-case basis to extend loan deferments until the end of the year to help families and businesses that are still bearing the worst of this economic fallout.