Default rate for MSME’s loans low

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the default rate for loans from the Micro-Small and Medium Entities Credit Guarantee Scheme undertaken by the Reserve Bank of Fiji is very low.

Responding to a question from SODLEPA MP, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, who asked for an update on the review of the scheme, Sayed-Khaiyum says the scheme is a success.

He says only 30 businesses have so far defaulted, and the amount of exposure is only $0.32 million.

The Minister says under the scheme, the government guaranteed the outstanding principal amount on defaulted loans, which are available to all MSME’s with a turnover of up to $1.25 million per year.

Sayed-Khaiyum says as of January of this year, a total of 264 MSME businesses with $11.3 million in loans were covered under the scheme, with the default rate remaining low.

He adds that the government, as part of the scheme under the COVID-19 recovery guarantee scheme in the 2021–2022 national budget, via RBF, has made available $200 million through the COVID-19 recovery credit guarantee scheme to help businesses.

“The loan guarantee for micro-enterprises we guarantee up to 90 percent of those who borrow $10,000 or less, we guarantee up to 85 percent for those who borrow $20,000 or less, we guarantee 80 percent of those who borrow $50,000 or less and we guarantee 75 percent of those who borrow a $100,000 or less.”

He says the government is paying the interest rate for this business for the first two years.

He adds that SMSEs have a two-year window of opportunity to build up their businesses and be able to stand on their feet before they can start paying back their loans.

Sayed-Khaiyum says since the beginning of this month, 5471 loan applications have been approved to the tune of $114.7 million.