Business

December revenue surpasses FRCS forecast

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 28, 2022 12:59 pm
The revenue collection for last December surpassed the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service forecast.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says this is the highest collection since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, 2020.

Dixon says they collected $190 million last month, $58 million above the forecast figure.

Dixon says this can be attributed to the ease of doing business as many businesses and individuals are taking advantage of their online services.

“Obviously the boost we got from Tourism would be a factor and we are very keen to make sure the tourism industry continues to operate throughout 2022 as it’s an important part of our ultimate revenue and we want to see that continue and grow through 2022.”

The Chief Executive also made a call to those businesses struggling to make their payments to make an arrangement with the Tax Office.

Dixon adds they are willing to work with businesses and establish genuine partnership so necessary assistance can be provided where possible.

“We need to trust most people to do the right thing. All we ask of people really is to register for tax, file on time, they are accurate with their filing and they pay on time.”

Dixon says the figures for December is a positive sign towards building business confidence and he hopes this trend will continue throughout 2022.

A specific focus on digital transformation is also a key focus for the Tax Office to ensure Fijians have equal access to FRCS services online.

 


Chief Executive, Mark Dixon

 

