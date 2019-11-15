Business
Deal struck on $2tn US coronavirus stimulus package
Aljazeera
March 25, 2020 7:39 pm
Sweeping $2-trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and healthcare system strained by coronavirus outbreak. [Source: Financial Times]
Sweeping $2-trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and healthcare system strained by coronavirus outbreak.
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a healthcare system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The agreement on Wednesday came after days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure and still needs to be finalised in detailed legislative language.
Article continues after advertisement