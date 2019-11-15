Deadline for COVID-19 business survey extended

More than three thousand submissions have been received for the survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has over the last two weeks carried out the survey countrywide with the International Financial Corporation.

The survey was extended into a third week given the response and the wide reaching economic impacts of the global pandemic.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says the survey will articulate the real actual economic impact as well as guide a more targeted government assistance.

“We have been listening to our small businesses and directing them to where assistance has been available. There’s a whole spate of assistance that has been announced by the response budget and we also feel that this will continue in the upcoming budget.”

The survey covers all business sectors from manufacturing to sales and retail across the varied sizes of the business.

The survey is now expected to wrap up on the 15th of May.