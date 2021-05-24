Home

DC, 3 states sue Google saying it invades users’ privacy

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:33 am
[Source: The Associated Press]

The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google for allegedly deceiving consumers and invading their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in a District of Columbia court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. He also says the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.

Google makes it impossible for users to opt out of having their sensitive and valuable location data tracked, the suit alleges.
The attorneys general of Texas, Indiana and Washington state filed similar lawsuits in their state courts on Monday.

The company, based in Mountain View, California, is disputing the claims.

The company will defend itself and “set the record straight,” Castaneda said.

Google says that in recent years it has made several improvements to make location data easy to manage and understand, and has minimized the amount of data stored.

The lawsuits are the latest in a raft of legal salvos against the tech giant, whose search engine accounts for an estimated 90% of web searches worldwide.

