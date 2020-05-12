Days of struggle over for Laqere market vendors

The days of struggle are over for the Laqere market vendors as they will now be able to sell their produce in a much safer environment.

The seven point two million dollar Nasinu Laqere market was officially opened today by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Nasinu did not have a proper market and as a result, vendors were selling from the roadside.

Article continues after advertisement

A mother of five Mereani Bati says she has been sleeping at the old market for the past ten years just to keep her goods and produce safe.

“We started sleeping at the old market when we found out that our produce are being stolen daily at nights. Sometimes when we come in the morning some dalo and other produce would be missing that’s why we have been sleeping at the old market every night.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says new markets and mini-markets are being built to bring vendors out of informal roadside stalls and into safe and functional market places.

“We have made this investment for their sake and for the sake of their physical and financial security. For the well being of our vendors and customers alike we must shift away from the informal disorganized way of operating.”

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the Government saw the need for adequate facilities.

“ The Government saw the need to provide a proper market to approximately 92,043 residents and 20 squatter settlements in Nasinu.Laqere Market will be a one stop experience for many. With a clean and organized environment, customers will enjoy their shopping experience and have access to additional services at the kiosks and the restaurants.”

She adds 26 CCTV cameras have also been fitted which will provide 24 hour security.