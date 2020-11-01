Dayals steel receives ‘Best Steel Company Award’

Dayals Steels have been awarded ‘The Best Steel Company’ award at the 5th Construction & Engineering Awards in the United Kingdom.

BUILD’s Senior Awards Executive Steve Simpson while hosting the event says Dayal Steel Pte Ltd has demonstrated excellence and commitment.

Simpson adds to move from nominee to winner, there must be evidence of expertise within a given field, dedication to customer service and client satisfaction with an ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

He adds their program seeks to acknowledge the tireless efforts of the companies that have gone above and beyond in their sector.