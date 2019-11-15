David Beckham's Guild Esports to float on London stock market

An e-sports company in which David Beckham owns a significant stake is seeking to raise £20m by listing its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

Guild Esports will be the first in the UK to offer fans the chance to put money into backing its teams of gamers.

E-sports, where spectators watch players video gaming, has seen its popularity rise during lockdown.

The company plans to field teams in the global online games Fortnite, CS:GO, Rocket League and Fifa.

It wants to build up its teams’ skills using systems similar to the Premier League’s talent academics.

Prize and sponsorship money for e-sports run in the millions and audiences run to more than 100 million for some events, outstripping those for major sporting events such as Wimbledon and the Tour de France.

Figures from from Newzoo, a games market insights company, show that 2019, e-sports had a total of 443 million viewers in 2020. Newzoo predicts the market will grow to 646 million viewers by 2023.