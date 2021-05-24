Data top-up for year 13 and tertiary students

The Government will be rolling out $20 monthly data bundle for Year 13 students from next month.

This initiative was announced in the 2021/2022 national budget.

The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Education have been obtaining student information, including their preferred mode of receiving the data, access, and details of internet service providers.

The Ministry says they have managed to obtain the required details for around 7,000 Year 13 students from 169 schools throughout Fiji.

The Ministry of Economy will now hand these details to the 3 service providers who will provide the $20 data top-up on either mobile phones, internet modems, or pocket Wi-Fi.

Students can expect their $20 top-up for the first month by 1st October.

The Ministry says they have noted that students who do not have mobile phones have provided either their parents, siblings, or guardians phone numbers.

It adds although the data provided has no usage restrictions, parents and students have been urged not to misuse it by streaming entertainment videos or playing online games and other non-educational purposes.

A similar initiative is expected to be rolled out for university students soon.