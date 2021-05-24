Home

Business

Damodar partners with FBC for cinema advertising

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 12:30 pm
Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive, Div Damodar [left] with FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Damodar Cinemas has today partnered with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation to handle all cinema advertising.

Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive, Div Damodar says they will be rolling out some blockbuster films by Marvel and DC adding that companies can make the most of cinema advertising through FBC to promote their brands and products.

He adds that with several developments in the pipeline for Damodar Group of Companies, the signing of the agreement could not have come at a better time.

Article continues after advertisement

“So that has expanded into other things such as broadcasting, online, social and all works. We are all connected with that, FBC now has become one of the most powerful broadcasting brands but also a powerful social media brand with digitization’s and we believe that our brands will now be a great Cinergy. We are expanding to Labasa, there are some other places we are looking at as far as cinemas go and we believe FBC brand will expand that when it comes to marketing.”


Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive, Div Damodar [left] with FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this partnership will not only benefit big businesses but it is a platform for those looking to start up their business.

“Especially at a time when business has been slow but at the same time, this is also an amazing opportunity for our present clients because apart from being able to advertise and brand their products on our regular platforms, now our clients have the opportunity to brand their products in the cinemas as well.”

This Cineads partnership has been confirmed for the next three years.

 

