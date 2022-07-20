Damodar first phase expected to open by December

[File Photo]

The first phase of the Damodar City Labasa Centre project is scheduled to open at the end of the year.

Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive Div Damodar says the multi-million dollar project is one of the largest investment in the North to date which will create more business activities for Labasa town.

Damodar says the construction on the project began in 2019 and the first phase includes a supermarket.

“Alot of employment will be created and we know we are very grateful to the government for its visions on looking forward and building Vanua Levu.”

The second phase Cinema Wing is currently under construction and is expected to be completed next year whereas the third phase is believed to be a hotel investment

The total cost of the project is $50million.