Damodar City's second phase to open next November

[File Photo]

Work on the second phase of Damodar City Labasa project is expected to complete by November next year.

Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive, Div Damodar, says work is progressing well.

Damodar says this is Vanua Levu’s largest commercial retail center and will be the most attractive in terms of entertainment, food, and shopping.

It is situated adjacent to the Fiji National University in the Naiyaca sub-division in Labasa.

The center’s $50 million entertainment attraction will be two screen cinemas with cutting-edge technology and equipment.

Several new shops and restaurants will open in phase 1 supermarket wing later this year.