Damodar City Labasa construction continues

Construction of the Damodar City complex in Labasa continues.

The whole project will comprise of Vanua Levu’s biggest supermarket retails shops, a food court, food and beverage outlets, department stores, a hotel, a convention center, restaurants, a bar, and cinemas.

The first phase of the development has been completed while phase two of the construction continues.

At least two retail spaces have been filled and are open to the public.

More tenants who have signed on with the company are expected to open a shop soon.

In a video update on social media, Damodar Group CEO Div Damodar says Labasa in 2023 will look exciting and people of Labasa can expect some major announcements soon.

The whole complex is expected to be fully open by June 2023.