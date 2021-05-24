Damodar Cinemas ready to reopen

There is some good news for movie lovers and cinema goers as Damodar Cinemas is making plans to reopen with COVID-safe measures in place.

Cinemas are among businesses classified as high-risk and have been awaiting the green light from relevant authorities to resume operations.

Damodar Cinemas says only vaccinated patrons will be allowed to enter the cinemas when movies hit the big screens again.

[Spokesperson, Riddhi Damodar]

Spokesperson, Riddhi Damodar says their team is putting together a submission of interest to open the cinema under COVID protocols.

“For us, we are ready from our side, so if we get approval from tomorrow, we will open the cinemas. We will follow the guidelines and we will welcome the patrons and our employees.”

She adds they’re also in talks to re-hire their staff who were laid off but they have to be fully vaccinated.

Damodar Cinemas has had to lay off 90 percent of its staff due to a decline in business.

