Dairy prices rise slightly at latest GDT auction

For the third time a row, dairy prices have risen in the Global Dairy Trade auction – up 0.4 per cent across the board.

Whole milk powder prices – the biggest influencer on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price – remained buoyant, with a 0.3 per cent lift to US$3,037/MT; while the second biggest “reference” product for Fonterra – skim milk powder – fell back 0.2 per cent to an average US$2851/MT.

The biggest increases came from butter – up 3.3 per cent to US$3678/MT, and cheddar – up 3.0 per cent to US$3803/MT.

Prices for the other main commodity groups decreased. Anhydrous milk fat slid 0.5 per cent to US$4110/MT, and lactose dropped sharply – down 8.0 per cent to US$1087/MT.

A total of 34,648MT of the product was sold, attracting 164 bidders over 16 rounds.

In a market update on October 15, Fonterra increased the midpoint of its forecast farmgate milk price for the 2020/21 season by 40 cents to $6.80 but retained its $1 range of between $6.30 and $7.30. The move was driven by improved demand out of China. At $6.80, the price would be one of the highest-paid by the co-op, adding $10 billion to regional New Zealand.