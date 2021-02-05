Dairy farmers learn about Mastitis

More than a dozen bulk milk suppliers from Tailevu are learning about Bovine Mastitis to better manage their farms.

Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Chief Executive, Kushmendra Prasad, says they’ve partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Fiji National University Veterinarians.

Prasad says four Vets from FNU are facilitating the Mastitis Awareness Program.

Article continues after advertisement

Mastitis is an infection that enters a cow’s udder through the teat and negatively impacts the amount and the quality of milk the cow can produce.

The first phase of the course will teach the farmers teaches basic techniques, similar to what is taught to the students of FNU.

“They are teaching the farmers on understanding the basic concepts regarding Mastitis; what Mastitis is, how it is caused, the treatments for Mastitis, the management and prevention of Mastitis and husbandry care techniques.”

Prasad says the goal is the improved management of the Bovine Mastitis issue, improved milk production and a sustainable business model.

The Vets who are part of the program have interviewed the farmers and are gathering data to prepare for farm visits and sample gathering.