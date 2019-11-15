Daimler to pay $1.5bn over emissions cheat claims in US

German carmaker Daimler, which owns Mercedes-Benz, has agreed to pay $1.5bn (£1.2bn) to resolve US government claims that it designed its diesel vehicles to cheat air pollution tests.

The firm was investigated for installing software to evade emissions laws in 250,000 Mercedes cars and vans.

US officials said they hoped the fine would deter future misbehaviour.

Daimler called the deal an “important step” towards resolving diesel proceedings but denied the claims.

In addition to the $1.5bn settlement with US authorities, Daimler said it had agreed to pay $700m to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by owners.

It also disclosed “further expenses of a mid-three-digit-million EUR amount to fulfil requirements of the settlements.”