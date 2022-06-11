Cyber Food launches new mobile app

Majid Shahzad

The launch of the Cyber Food app will enable customers to order food conveniently from their homes.

While officiating at the launch yesterday in Suva, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an enormous shift in the way people interact, do business and deliver services.

“I was told that Majid also delivers medicine, and groceries where you can deliver it through his app, and again we have seen that it helps people.”

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the launch

Founder Majid Shahzad says it was not an easy journey as many food businesses did not show much interest in such business.

“I was going door-to-door to the restaurants, and the restaurants were saying you can come tomorrow or you wait, I have been waiting one hour going buying my lunch and come back again, or having my lunch or dinner or spending or trying to convince them what online food delivery is and how it works.”

He adds when he began in 2018, it took him four months to convince three restaurants to join him however to date he has 45 businesses on board.

With eight staffs, they are currently receiving 25 to 30 orders daily and are also outsourcing vehicles to deliver food.

The UN’s Australian Finance has funded them to develop an app while Westpac, Vodafone and Digicel have also showed their support in terms of payment options.